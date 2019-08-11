Home

Carol (Bohn) Nugent

Carol (Bohn) Nugent Obituary

Carol Ann (Bohn) Nugent, 76, passed away on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in her Exeter Township

residence.

She was the wife of John E. Nugent Sr. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Rosie E. (Fichthorn) Bohn. She was a graduate of West Reading High School, class of 1959. Carol was employed by RM Palmer Company for 31 years.

Carol devoted her life to her family and enjoyed

attending her grandchildren's many activities. There was no extent or extreme to which she would not go for her family. It was this innate ability to nurture her family along with her proud Pennsylvania Dutch heritage which led to her love of cooking. Her home was her sanctuary, where all were welcome but not permitted to leave hungry. It was her special place where she could not only be with the ones who she loved the most but also spend time watching her cooking shows while the melodies of her

favorite musician, Barry Manilow, played in the

background on her vintage record player. Outside the home, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants of which many were yellow as it was her favorite color. On weekends, she liked to watch John Sr. and Jr. drag race and compete at Maple Grove. Nonetheless, she always looked forward to spending time with her closest of friends on their lunchtime excursions when they got a chance to

reminisce about the times they shared together.

In addition to her husband, John Sr., she is survived by three children: her eldest John Jr. along with his wife,

Tiffany, and their children: Taylor, Emily and Zachary, of Spring Township; Robin, of Exeter Township, and her

children, Kelsie and Felix; and Chris, along with wife, Lisa, and their children, Chase and Jessica, of Exeter Township. She is also survived by her brother, Jeffrey Bohn, of West Reading; and her best friend, Diane Rockowicz, of Spring Township.

She was predeceased by her four siblings: Thomas Bohn, Charles "Chuck" Bohn, Judith Guresh and Mary Ann Bohn.

At Carol's request graveside services will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
