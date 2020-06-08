Carol Coates Owen, 91, of Temple, passed away June 6, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village, of natural causes. She was the wife of the late David F. Owen, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Born, February 17, 1929, in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Beryl (Melick) Coates. Carol was a 1946 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, and attended East Stroudsburg State College for one year. She was a member of Spring Valley Church of God, Muhlenberg Township. Carol was employed as a cook with Muhlenberg School District for 10 years. She loved cooking. A very talented sewer, she taught sewing classes at a migrant center in Muhlenberg Township. As a people person, she did a lot of volunteer work. During World War II she was part of a group of teens helping on a farm near Poughkeepsie. She also volunteered at Freedom Gate Ministries, Reading. Carol, Dave, and Jennifer lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico when Dave had a business project there. Carol loved Puerto Rico, in addition to taking trips to Alaska, England and Wales. Surviving are her three children: Beverly S., wife of Martin J. Schmittberger of Stony Creek; Jennifer A., wife of Damon Franks of Bloomsburg, and William L. Owen of Pottstown. Also surviving are her beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and four sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law. Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Charles Coates and Ned Coates. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grane Hospice Care, 1012 W. 9th Avenue, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 and/or Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Road, Temple, PA 19560. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.