Carol Pasquale, 77, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Atrium Health CMC – Main, Charlotte, NC. She was the wife of Nicholas Pasquale, Jr. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Owen and Sarah (Schultz) Jones. She was employed as a preschool teacher’s assistant with St. Thomas Aquinas R.C.C., Charlotte, NC. An avid reader, Carol was an active member of St. James the Greater R.C.C., Concord, NC In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Deborah L. Pasquale of Exeter Township and Theresa J. Pasquale of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are her brothers, Dennis Jones of Florida and George Jones of Exeter Township. She was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma Hall, JoAnn Donton, Sarah Saul and Mary Livingood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, (Exeter Township) Pa. 19606 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 am. Friends and family will be received at the church on Friday from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
), the Easter Seals of America (www.EasterSeals.com
), the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or St. James the Greater RCC (www.SaintJamesCatholic.org
) Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township is handling arrangements.