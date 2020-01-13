Home

Carol F. Pounds, 71, of Muhlenberg Township, died January 11, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services Inc., Muhlenberg Township. Born in Gettysburg, Pa., on June 1, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Glenn C. and Esther M. (Alexander) Pounds. She attended Daniel Boone High School. Carol is survived by two siblings, Donna G. (Pounds), widow of Edward Kirkpatrick, of West Grove, Chester County, and Barry L., husband of My Thi (Hoang) Pounds, of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews. Services will be held Thursday, January 16, at 7:00 p.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Indiana County. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Daysprings Home, 430 Hazel Street, Reading, PA 19611. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
