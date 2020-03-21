Home

Carol Seltzer

Carol Seltzer Obituary
Carol A. Seltzer, 72, of Adamstown, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late James L. Seltzer, passed away December 14, 2016. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Marion (Engle) Reppert. She was a member of Riverview Christian Fellowship Church, Muhlenberg Twp. She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey and Jerald Seltzer; and a sister: Genevie Light. She was predeceased by two brothers, Larry and Gerald Reppert. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
