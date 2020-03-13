|
Carol Elaine Shea, age 82, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A native of Reading, Pa., Carol was born on January 28, 1938 to the late Claude and Marie O’Brien Dease She is a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Reading, Pa., and received her Bachelor of Arts from Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore, Md. Carol contributed much of her time in volunteer activities including the Red Cross, Women’s Auxiliary of the Marine Corp League, numerous soup kitchens throughout the Baltimore area and Holy Name Catholic High School. She received a humanitarian award from the Red Cross for her contributions during Hurricane Isabelle. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Dease Eckenroth. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Shea; and children: Stephen (Molly) Shea, of Crofton, Md.; Joe (Patty) Shea, of Alpharetta, Ga.; Mike (Julia) Shea, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Janet Shea (Stacy Dorian), of Denver, Colo.; Pete (Ellen) Shea, of Roswell, Ga.; Jennifer Shea (Nathan Phillips), of Cambridge, England. Mrs. Shea is also survived by her twelve grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association online at , or by mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL-27, Chicago, IL 60601-7633. The family will receive friends at the Northside Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m., at Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020