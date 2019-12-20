|
Carol A. Sherman, 60, of Earl Township died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. She courageously fought a six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She never once complained or questioned. She was the undeniable definition of a warrior. Carol spent her time watching Hallmark movies, reminiscing with her sister, Evelyn, laughing with her niece and best friend, Ann Weder, cherishing her children and grandchildren and ensuring that her loved ones were “ok.” She never once thought of herself before her family. She was the true definition of a mother: selfless. Born August 26, 1959, in Pottstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Adam G. and Elsie D. (Miller) Schwenk. She unconditionally loved her four surviving children: Theresa DeCarlo, wife of Michael DeCarlo, Reading; Dawn Sherman, partner of Adam Daynorowicz, Boyertown; Shannon Moorhouse, wife of Seth Moorhouse, Douglassville; and David Sherman, partner of Holly Guldin, Oley. Carol’s pride and joy were her six grandchildren: LCpl Avery Sherman, Fantasia Sherman, Gunner Stout, Gabriella Moorhouse, Josiah Moorhouse and Ash Sherman. She also loved and enjoyed her four grandpuppies: Apollo, Chase, Charlie and Bella. Additional survivors include eight siblings: Evelyn Issett, Deborah Rawle, Shirley Royer, Judy Greiss, Linda Krause, Frances Knapp, Joan Cassel and Barry Schwenk. She was predeceased by three siblings: Adam Schwenk Jr., Terry Schwenk and Connie Schwenk. Carol’s children are honoring her wishes. There will not be a memorial service. In her memory, consider contributing to the Humane Society of PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019