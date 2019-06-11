Carol A. Smith , 82, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Berks Heim. She was the loving wife of Richard P. Smith.

Born in Pottsville, Carol was the daughter of the late Lester E. and Margaret E. (Lechleitner) Felsburg. She graduated from the former Cressona High School in 1954 and earned her bachelors and masters degrees from Kutztown State College. Carol was a math teacher for the Muhlenberg School District for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her daughters, Donna H. Hepler and Cynthia C. (Hepler) Shires, wife of Michael; and her granddaughters, Tanya L. Hepler and Carli M. Shires. She is also survived by her

stepdaughters, Jane (Smith) Cavanaugh, wife of Gerald, and Joy (Smith) Morris; and four stepgrandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



