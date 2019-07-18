Carol A. (Eschbach) Smith , 70, of Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph

Medical Center.

She was the wife of Dale A. Smith, and was a graduate of Reading High School.

Carol was the owner/operator of Carol Shoppes Florist for 23 years.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her five children: Lisa Noll, wife of Dennis, Steve Garber, husband of Holly, Jeannie Emery, wife of Mike, Wade, husband of Nasha, Kasey, husband of Karen; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is predeceased by her brother, John Krause.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz

Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



