Carol Marie Stanton, 64, of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away in her home on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Carol was one of five children born to the late Paul and Charlotte (Rockefeller) Stanton on March 19, 1955 in Wyomissing, Pa. She

attended Holy Guardian Angels Parish, Laureldale.

Carol graduated from Holy Name High School and

attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had a successful career as a realtor for over two decades. She then returned to school and earned her LPN. Working as a nurse, she had the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of her patients.

Carol had a fun and vivacious spirit. She was an avid runner and yogi and introduced her children to a sport that has

shaped their lifestyles: skiing. She loved animals, being

outside and had quite the green thumb, especially for her beloved orchid plants. Carol had a kind heart and will be

remembered as the fun-loving, dynamic and caring woman that she was, qualities so obvious to everyone around her.

Later in life, Carol battled with severe clinical depression. Speaking openly is a way for our family to heal and raise awareness about the realities and pervasiveness of mental health issues and to provide hope and support for those who are suffering.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Unruh, Park City, Utah; and son, Paul Unruh, Henderson, Nevada. Also surviving are her three sisters: Dr. Elizabeth Stanton,

Breinigsville; Anne Gerber, Coopersburg; and Elaine Stanton, Galen Hall; her sister-in-law, Nancy (Lutz) Stanton,

Lobachsville; her niece, Miranda Stanton, King of Prussia; and the father of her two children, John Unruh, Bluefield, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Stanton; her niece, Lauren Stanton; and stepfather, Joe Ruyak.

A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in Ludwick

Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, Pa. A visitation with her family will begin at 2:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please help us break the destructive

silence and stigma surrounding mental illness by making a donation in Carol's name to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



