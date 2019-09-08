|
Carol Yingst, 72, of Cumru Twp., passed away on September 5, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late John A. Yingst Jr. Together they celebrated 46 years of
marriage. Born in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Margaret L. (Williams) Poremsky.
Carol dedicated her life to caring for others during her nursing career and volunteer work. She was an active
member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mohnton, and was also an active member of the Shillington Business
Association.
She is survived by her children, Vicki L. Werley, wife of Benjamin J., of Shillington; and Gary W. Yingst, of North Carolina. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jack, Cooper and Mia Werley; brother, Roger Poremsky, husband of
Denise, of Coplay, Pa.; and niece and nephew, Madison and Evan Poremsky.
Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and
relatives from 9-10:00 a.m. The Interment will follow the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and St. John's Mortgage Fund, P.O. Box 5,
Mohnton, PA 19540.
