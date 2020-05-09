Carol Zittel
Carol Faith Zittel, 79, of Spring Township, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. in her residence. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John W. Zittel. Born in Flushing, NY, Mrs. Zittel was the daughter of the late William and Leonida (Derzyruka) Garley, and sister of the late William Garley Jr. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed attending different churches with her family. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Zittel is survived by her sons Ken W. Zittel of Stevens, PA and John W. Zittel of Spring City, PA, son-in-law William Montgomery, nephew William Garley, and her grandchildren Kira Montgomery-Zittel and Kyle Montgomery-Zittel. Mrs. Zittel was a self-employed antique dealer involved in a co-op at Adams Antiques in Denver, PA. Though quite passionate about her business, Mrs. Zittel was foremost a loving wife and mother and cared deeply for her family. She was outgoing, humble, kind-hearted, and always had a positive outlook. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Interment will follow in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 in memory of Mrs. Carol Faith Zittel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
