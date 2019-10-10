|
Carole E. (Brungart) Zimmerman Carole E. Zimmerman, formerly of Myerstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late David R. Zimmerman, who died July 1, 2014. Carole, a daughter of the late Clare and Elizabeth (O’Connell) Brungart, was born in Erie. She is survived by two sons, Frank M. Zimmerman, and Brian D. Zimmerman; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Kiene; three brothers: David Brungart, Clare Brungart Jr. and Michael Brungart; two sisters, Mary Ellen Stewart and April Kline; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was a 1957 graduate of Bethel High School. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct 11, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Strausstown Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019