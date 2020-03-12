Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Carolee Ann Snyder


1942 - 2020
Carolee Ann Snyder Obituary
Carolee Ann Snyder, 78, of Spring Twp., passed away Monday March 9, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Arthur Thomas Snyder. Born in Reading she was a daughter of the late James W. Myers and Dorothy R. (Gross) Myers. Surviving are 5 children; J. Thomas Snyder, Shillington; Cynthia L. Tipsword, Reading; Lori A. Snyder, Scranton; Sharon K. Kudlacek, Urbana, IL and Lisa A. Stein, Reading She was pre deceased by a son; Christopher Daniel Snyder. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Merrill R. Marisseau Officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday March 16, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
