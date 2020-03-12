|
|
Carolee Ann Snyder, 78, of Spring Twp., passed away Monday March 9, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Arthur Thomas Snyder. Born in Reading she was a daughter of the late James W. Myers and Dorothy R. (Gross) Myers. Surviving are 5 children; J. Thomas Snyder, Shillington; Cynthia L. Tipsword, Reading; Lori A. Snyder, Scranton; Sharon K. Kudlacek, Urbana, IL and Lisa A. Stein, Reading She was pre deceased by a son; Christopher Daniel Snyder. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Merrill R. Marisseau Officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday March 16, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020