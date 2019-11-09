|
|
Carolina Brobst, 95, formerly of Hamburg, died November 7, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township. Lina was the widow of James A. Brobst, who died August 28, 2011. She was born in Hamburg and was the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Ellen M. (Henry) Wink. Carolina graduated from Hamburg High School in 1941 and attended McCann’s School of Business for two years. She worked 43 years as an administrative assistant for Allen Sherman Hoff, retiring in 1985. Carolina was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Hamburg, former member of Blue Mountain Chapter Order of Eastern Star and the Union Fire Company #1 Beneficial. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert; and sister, Ruth; and survived by several nieces and nephews. Lina was a humble lady with many talents such as knitting, cross stitching, crocheting and sewing, where she assembled a wardrobe making many of her own clothing. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. from the Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St. Hamburg. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Paul’s (Smoke) Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019