Caroline J. Blackman, 62, of N Front St., Reading, passed away on Dec. 25, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of James R. Washington. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Blackman. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Lashina Blackman, Shillington, Pa.; Natasha Falice, Laureldale, Pa.; son, Gene Woods, Johnstown, Pa. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of her arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019