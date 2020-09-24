1/1
Carolyn A. Hoffman
Carolyn A. Hoffman Carolyn A. Hoffman, 72, of Exeter Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Larry F. Hoffman, who died June 30, 2018. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late George M., Sr. and Carrie (Smith) Conrad. Carolyn graduated from Exeter Township High School and McCann’s School of Business. She worked as an inside sales manager for eighteen years for Empire Steel and a customer service representative for twenty-three years for Aluminum Alloys, retiring in 2013. Carolyn was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Mt. Penn. She had a passion for Star-Trek; and enjoyed gardening, birds, cats, the New York Yankees, and watching classic TV shows. Carolyn especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Carolyn is survived by one daughter: Shelly L. Lentz, wife of Jefferson J. Lentz, Hamburg; one son: Todd F. Hoffman, Exeter Twp.; and five grandchildren: Nicole Light, Jaclyn (Light) Gold, Ryan Hoffman, Hope Hoffman, and Brock Hoffman. She was predeceased by one brother: George Conrad, Jr.; and two sisters: Joyce McCoy and Mary Malick. A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday 10:30 to 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
