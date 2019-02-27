Carolyn (Schwarz) Cirulli

Carolyn P. Cirulli, 88, of Laureldale, passed away peacefully in her own home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8:20 a.m.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Miriam Schwarz.

Mrs. Cirulli was employed by Western Electric and later retired from AT&T working in the

electronic component department and also was the owner of Carolyn's Beauty Salon.

She is survived by her son, Samuel A. Cirulli, with whom she last resided; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters.

Mrs. Cirulli was preceded in death by her son, Jack R. Cirulli.

"She was a Red Head from Whiskey Ditch."

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019
