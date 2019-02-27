Carolyn P. Cirulli, 88, of Laureldale, passed away peacefully in her own home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8:20 a.m.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Miriam Schwarz.
Mrs. Cirulli was employed by Western Electric and later retired from AT&T working in the
electronic component department and also was the owner of Carolyn's Beauty Salon.
She is survived by her son, Samuel A. Cirulli, with whom she last resided; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Mrs. Cirulli was preceded in death by her son, Jack R. Cirulli.
"She was a Red Head from Whiskey Ditch."
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements