Carolyn Enslin On Wednesday November 25, 2020 Carolyn Enslin, loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 76 in Reading PA. Carolyn was born on March 9, 1944 in Honesdale PA to Ralph and Frances (Day) Skinner. She attended St. Vincent Catholic School. Carolyn was proud of her family and enjoyed playing cards and board games with them. She loved puzzles and was an avid reader. She was always kind and quick with a smile. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father Ralph, her mother Frances, her brothers Robert and Lyle and her son William “Billy”. Carolyn is survived by her sister Muriel (Skinner) Temple and husband Don and sister Judith (Skinner) Gibbons. Carolyn is survived by her children Steven Varcoe, Laura (Varcoe) Moyer and husband David. Erin (Enslin) and Joshua Sanford, Christy (Enslin) Kissinger, Thomas Enslin and wife Clarissa “Cris” (Salamone), Adam Enslin and wife Kim (Koch). Carolyn is survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial is being planned for next year. Mom, you were loved by so many, you will be missed so very much. I will miss our talks, my mother, my friend...



