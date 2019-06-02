Carolyn M. Fox, 77 of Mifflin Court, passed away on May 31st in Mifflin Court.

She was the wife of the late James D. Fox. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Sophie R. (Mazur) Tinus. She was employed for over 25 years in the accessories dept. of the Bon Ton of Wyomissing,

until she retired. Carolyn was a member of St. Mark's

Lutheran Church, Birdsboro.

Surviving are three sons: Thomas L., husband of Evelyn Jones, Robesonia, Pa.; James L., husband of Cynthia Fox, Berlin, Conn.; Kenneth G., husband of Ann Jones,

Londonderry, N.H.; brothers, Edward, husband of Barbara Tinus, Pa.; Richard Tinus, Wyomissing, Pa.; sister, Irene Dobson, Shillington, Pa.; 7 grandchildren: Thomas Jones Jr., Elizabeth Marquardo, Christine Arey, Jennifer Massey, Matthew Jones, Bridget Fox, Meghan Fox; 5 great-grandchildren: Grace Massey, Jackson Marquardo, Paker Massey, Clara Arey, Lucy Marquardo.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her

memory to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA. 19508. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements.



