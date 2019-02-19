Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Steeley) Heacock.

Carolyn J. Heacock, 77, of Fleetwood, died on Feb. 17th in her residence. She was the wife of the late Barry Heacock.

Born in Somerset, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Gladys E. (Diener) Steeley.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra J. Hahn and

Patricia A. Borowy; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

Private burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pa.

MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-370-1300



