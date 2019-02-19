Carolyn (Steeley) Heacock

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Steeley) Heacock.


Carolyn J. Heacock, 77, of Fleetwood, died on Feb. 17th in her residence. She was the wife of the late Barry Heacock.

Born in Somerset, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Gladys E. (Diener) Steeley.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra J. Hahn and

Patricia A. Borowy; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

Private burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pa.

MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-370-1300

Funeral Home
Mark J Hummel Funeral Home
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.