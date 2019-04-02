Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Schaffer) Kantner.

Carolyn K. Kantner, 87, of Cumru

Township, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. in Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Kantner.

Born in Ashland, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Kantner was the daughter of the late Frank and Ella

(Blackwell) Schaffer. She retired from General Battery/Exide in the maintenance department.

Mrs. Kantner is survived by her daughter, Phyllis A.

Zimmerman, wife of Ricky L. Zimmerman, of Pine Grove; and her grandchildren, Deborah Beeman and Thomas Goerner Jr.; and her great-grandchildren: Jessica and Taylor Beeman, and Thomas Goerner. Mrs. Kantner is also

survived by her siblings: Erma Kiedeisch, of Lower Alsace Township, Edith Scheuring, of Wernersville; and Carl "Rocky" Schaffer, of Hamburg.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Gumbert.

Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Wednesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at

