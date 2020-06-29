Carolyn Marie (Hontz) Hamilton Carolyn Marie (Hontz) Hamilton, 103, passed away June 26, 2020 in her Muhlenberg Township residence. She was the widow of E. Raymond Hamilton, who died September 20, 2009. They had been married 70 years. Born, August 30, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Wheeler and Edythe (Schultz) Hontz. Carolyn was a 1934 graduate of Pottsville High School; a 1937 graduate of Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing; and a 1938 graduate of Philadelphia Lying In Hospital. She was employed as an Registered Nurse at Philadelphia Lying In Hospital for a short time before getting married. Carolyn was a member of Muhlenberg Hospital Auxiliary and Women’s Club of Muhlenberg. An avid traveler, she and her husband traveled extensively during their lifetime. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara E. Rankin of Maidencreek Township; her two granddaughters, Cynthia A. Rankin and Christine M. Rankin; and her sister, Joyce Civello of Lower Gwynedd. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.