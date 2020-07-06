Carolyn Marshall

Carolyn E. Marshall, 67, of Reading, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Timothy Marshall. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Janice Eisenbise. Carolyn was a graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed crafting and gameshow. With her husband she was blessed to enjoy cruises throughout the Caribbean. In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her children: Jonathan Marshall, Samuel Marshall, and Rachel Marshall-Abdullah; her grandchildren: Gianna, Liliana, Audrianna, Khalil, and 2 more expected grandchildren; her siblings Linda Clark of Charlotte, NC, and Merrice Eisenbise of Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to offset funeral expenses. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 7 PM at Koinos Church, 801 Commerce St, Reading, PA 19608. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading PA 19611 is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.