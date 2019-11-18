Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Carolyn V. (Reilman) Martis, 81, formerly of Kuztown, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in Laurel Center Genesis Elder Care, Tilden Township. Born in Dalhart, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Blanch P. (Clinkenbeard) Reilman. Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for several companies. Carolyn is survived by daughters: Judith (Carl), widow of Dennis Raudenbush, Hamburg; Gail (Carl), wife of James Schappell, Tamaqua; and Polly (Carl), wife of William M. Pflueger, Blandon; sons: Charles “Chuck” Carl, Kutztown; Michael Carl (Jeanne), Maxatawny; and Jodell Carl, Lansford. Other survivors include 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Ethel M. (Wertz) DeMatteo Beck, wife of Brian A. Beck, Kutztown; and Rosemary (Wertz), wife of Lewis Miller, Ava, Mo.; and a brother, Eddie Gene Reilman, Kutztown. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, William Wertz and Charles E. Wertz. As per Carolyn’s request, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Carolyn’s memory to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer Street, Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19512. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the Martis family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
