|
Carolyn Sue "Susie" (Buchanan) Kerling Miller, entered life on Sunday, November 12, 1939, at 4:42 p.m., the daughter of the late Grace W. "Betty" Pendleton and Charles F. Buchanan, of Shillington.
Susie has a brother, William Buchanan; sister, Marcia LeFever; children: Donald Kerling Jr., Frederick Kerling, Jill Johnson and Ginger Thomas; stepchildren: Sherrie Beitzel, Melissa Evans and John Miller; 14 grandchildren; and 15 Great Grandchildren.
After a divorce, she met John R. "Mick" Miller, the love of her life, and they married June 19, 1993. Susie graduated in 1957 from Governor Mifflin High School. She was a bowling league officer for many years and was a member of the first class to graduate from the new school building, the
graduating class of '57, who got together once a month for about 50 years, which included six girls. Susie was a
cheerleader four years and played basketball two years. She was homeroom treasurer and treasurer of the girls athletic assn.
She liked to be nixie and laugh and also make people laugh and have fun. Susie worked for Hardee's and V&S Sandwich Shop. She, along with her husband, John,
traveled to many Eagles away games, many trips to Florida, the Outer Banks and the N.J. Shore. She also enjoyed white water rafting and the casinos. She attended Christ United Methodist in Lancaster.
After a proper bubble bath, Susie's viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. A Celebration of Susie's Life will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Roseann M. Goldberg-Taylor. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington will be private.
It was Susie's wish that contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Children's Miracle Network, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 463, Hershey, PA 17033-0463. www.kleefuneralhome.com