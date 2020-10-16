1/1
Carolyn R. Printz
Carolyn R. (Hill) Printz Carolyn R. (Hill) Printz, 76, of Sinking Spring, passed away October 12, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur A. and F. Ruth (Webster) Hill. Carol was the wife of John C. Printz, Jr. together they shared 56 years of marriage. She graduated from Reading High School in 1962 and later was a receptionist for Reading Oral Surgery for 10 years before retiring. Carol loved to travel with her family mainly up and down the East Coast but did venture to California. She really enjoyed New England after John, her husband, got her to eat seafood. Carol loved going to Delaware Park and also other casinos in the area to play the slots. In addition to her husband, John, Carol is survived by her son, John C. Printz III, husband of Tammy of Wyomissing and her grandsons, Brandon and Justin. Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Metz. Carol’s family expresses deep gratitude to the dedication of the outstanding staff at Compassus and the Heritage for providing the care that Carol needed. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Carolyn’s final resting place will be Forest Hills Memorial Park. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
