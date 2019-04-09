Carolyn M. "Bonnie" (Reichart) Stamm, 77, of Laureldale, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. She was the wife of James W. Stamm Jr.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Spatz) White and her husband, Norman White.

Bonnie loved her husband, her children and her

grandchildren beyond words. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them in all their successes. She also enjoyed visiting the casinos, doing crafts and Elvis.

Bonnie is survived by her children: Tammy Mauger, wife of Lee, Douglassville, James III, husband of Kathy,

Muhlenberg, Deana Stamm, wife of Tammy, Wernersville, Dawn Gonzalez, fiancee of Ken Moyer, Shillington; ten grandchildren: Tia, Kayla, Miguel, Lauren, Landon, Mike, Sarah, Angela, Ashley and Kyle; and one great-grandson, John.

She is predeceased by brothers, John and Richard.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



