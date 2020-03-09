Home

Carolyn Tibbetts Obituary
Carolyn A. (Adams) Tibbetts, 81, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in The Heritage of Green Hills. She was the wife of the late John H. Tibbetts Sr., who passed away in 2006. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Thelma G. Adams. She graduated from Reading High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Albright College and attained her master’s degree at Drexel University. Carolyn was a member of the Exeter Woman’s Club, the Historical Society and Genealogical Society. She loved to learn new things and took many classes with her friends at Alvernia University. Carolyn was a home economics teacher at Oley School District for many years and later became the owner/operator of Amy’s Attic, in Pottstown. The most important thing to Carolyn was her family. Carolyn is survived by her children: Jay H. Jr., husband of Jodi, Wyomissing; Joseph A., husband of Mary, Exeter; Lynn A. Wilson, wife of Christopher; and son, Jose M. Diaz Sr., Morgantown. Also surviving are sisters, Janet Kelly, Lancaster; and Sally Adams, California. In retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially taking them to dinner and different activities, as well as attending their sporting events. Her loving grandhchildren are: Jose M. Jr., Jeremy, Chase, Jake, Reece, Shane, Ethan and Peyton. She is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Alicia Tibbetts. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a celebration of life beginning at 6:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. A private entombment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
