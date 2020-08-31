Carolyn Yoh

Carolyn Naomi Yoh, 62, of Reading, died August 21, 2020 at Mifflin Center, Cumru Township. Born, November 26, 1957, in Rochester, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harold O. and Lois A. (Say) Horne. Carolyn attended Hempfield High School, Landisville, Pa. and later obtained her I.R.S. and Tax Preparation certification. She was employed as an office professional in various administrative roles, last working for P.H.E.A.A., Harrisburg, Pa., and as a branch manager for H&R Block, Inc., until falling ill in 2016. Carolyn valued and enjoyed spending time with her faith-based family and going to the beach. She found peace in expressing herself through poetry and playing the piano and served as a teacher’s assistant in her children’s early school days at Liberty Christian Academy, Shillington, Pa. She will be dearly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her family and extended family, or to have been acquainted with her throughout her life. Surviving, are her two children: Todd M. Boughter, companion of Laurie Folk, of Leesport and Michelle R. Boughter, fiancée of Daniel DeTurck of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dylan Heckman and Madison Boughter; and her grandson who she raised as her own, Jarad Boughter. Carolyn is survived by her five siblings: Dendy Horne, Linda (David) Cahall, Sharon Hoover, Cynthia (Leonard) Kuntz, and Janet (Steve) Sander. We’d like to acknowledge the compassionate staff of Mifflin Center who visited and tenderly cared for Carolyn in her final days as she began her journey into her eternal life in the arms of her Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stitzel Family Funeral Home in Carolyn’s name to defray the cost of her funeral. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
