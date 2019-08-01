Carrie H. Aulenbach, 95, formerly of Topton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:18 a.m. in the Behrle

Center at The Topton Lutheran Home where she resided since 2010.

She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Aulenbach, who passed away March 7, 2006. Born in Rockland Township, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Christina (Henry) Heydt. Mrs. Aulenbach was a member of Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church and was an avid

bowler, bowling in many leagues in Berks County.

She is survived by her brother, Elwood Heydt, of Iowa; and sisters, Ruth Hertzog, of Topton, and Eva Sanders, of Topton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Merrill R. Marisseau will officiate. Interment will follow in Spies Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Church Road, Reading, PA 19606 in memory of Mrs. Carrie H. Aulenbach. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com



