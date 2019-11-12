|
Carrie Lorraine Berger, 82, of Shillington, passed away at St. Francis Home on November 10, 2019. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah May (Johnson) Brodman and the wife of the late Robert Berger Sr. Carrie enjoyed the thrill of scratch off tickets and gambling at the casino. Her family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who helped her and were kind to her, especially her friends at the Deluxe Diner and the amazing staff, nurses, and hospice care of St. Francis Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Francis Home at 144 Hillside Dr., Shillington, PA 19607. To leave a condolence, please visit CremationPA.com.
