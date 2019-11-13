|
|
Carrie Thelma Sara Salgado, age 82, of Reading, entered eternal life unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Carrie was born January 6, 1937, in Reading, to the late Henry and Edith (Spatz) Messner. In addition to her parents, Carrie was greeted in heaven by her husband, Milton W. Salgado Sr.; son, Milton W. Salgado Jr.; and daughter, Shirley Emma Barrell. Her spirit will be carried on by daughter, Emma A. Lantz and her husband, Troy Lantz, of Reading; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering for Carrie will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Theo C. Auman Inc., 247 Penn Street, Reading, PA 19601, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Salgado family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019