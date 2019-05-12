Carroll Sylvester Arnold, 85, formerly of Gibraltar, Pa., died on May 8, 2019, at Amity Place, Douglassville, Pa.

Born in Gibraltar, Pa., on January 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Joan Lena (Winkler) Arnold and Sylvester L. Arnold.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1957-1963.

Carroll was a Teacher for the Twin Valley School District for 36 years in the Social Science Department, where he served as Department Chairman for 10 years, was a past President of the Twin Valley Education Association and

also served as Secretary before retiring in 1991.

He was a 1951 graduate of Birdsboro High School. He went on to graduate in 1955 and in 1968 from Kutztown University, where he received his master's degree.

Carroll was a member St. John's United Church of Christ, Gibraltar, Pa., and former member of the

Consistory where he served as Secretary for 8 years, 50 year member of Union Lodge #479, Free and Accepted

Masons where he served as Former Secretary for a period of 10 years, 50 year member of the Scottish Rite Masons, York Rite Masons, 50 year member of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, Secretary of St. John's Cemetery Board for 30 years, 50 year member of the Patriotic Order Sons of

America (POSofA), Life member of the Gibraltar and

Geigertown Fire Companies and Member of Twin Valley Teachers Association-past President and past Secretary.

Carroll was an avid gardener. His garden was chosen as "Garden of the Week" a number of years ago.

He also enjoyed bird watching and participated in the

annual Audubon Bird Christmas count for the Elverson and Reading count areas. He enjoyed Opera and had a

subscription to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, which he attended for ten years.

An evening viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 North Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA on

Friday, May, 17, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with

Masonic Service to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services from St. John's United Church of Christ, 57 St. John's Road, Gibraltar, PA will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Memorial Fund, 57 St. John's Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Surviving Carroll are brother, Herbert M. Arnold and his wife Shirley, of Reading, Pa.; and one sister, Joan S., widow of Donald Cowdrick, of Douglassville, Pa.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



