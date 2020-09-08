1/1
Carson R. Smith
Carson R. Smith Carson R. Smith, 88, of Kutztown, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born February 8, 1932 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Roy F. and Ida (Kline) Smith. He and his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen (Berstler) Smith, were married December 29, 1963 in St. Paul’s “Smoke” Church, Hamburg. Carson worked in maintenance at Saucony Cross Apartments for over 23 years. He drove the fuel delivery truck for Russell Conrad, Kutztown, for 32 years and also drove truck for Kunkel’s Feed Mill for 12 years. Carson also spent years farming. Carson attended school in Fogelsville and Hamburg and loved wood working and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, are his children, Kathleen A. (Smith) Oakes, wife of Donald A. Oakes, Sr., Schuylkill Haven, Randy S. Smith, husband of Ruth Ann (Phillips) Smith, Leesport and Donna L. (Smith Herr, wife of Robert A. Herr J., Adamstown, his grandchildren, Korysa, Tara, Morgan and her husband, Brian, Mason, DJ and his wife Cari, Nic, Jason and his wife Krista, Robert III and Samantha and her husband, Jose. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Kolby, Layla, Riley, Emma, Max, Dillon, Layne, Zach and Damon. Memorial Services for Carson will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Burial will follow in Dunkel’s Church Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A visitation for Carson will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to current guidelines, masks will be required for the visitatoin and services and it is requested that social distancing be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carson’s memory to Bringing Hope Home, 641 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, PA 19355 or to Lehigh Valley Health Network, Attn: Hospice, PO Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Carson and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
