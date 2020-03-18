|
Caryn J. (Heffner) Calarie, 58, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 13, 2020 in her home. Caryn was born on Thursday, July 27, 1961 in Reading, PA to David Heffner and Jean (Forester) Smith. She worked as a nannie. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and taking afternoon walks around the neighborhood with her girlfriends. Caryn was a member of the Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township. She volunteered for the Interfaith Hospitality Network thru her church and the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and she enjoyed doing taxes for those in need. Her free time was filled spending time with her children and the children she nannied Caryn leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years: Jeff Calarie; her children: Devin Calarie at home and Conner Calarie of Arlington, VA, her parents: David (Hanna) Heffner of Ellendale, DE and Jean (Paul) Smith of Blandon, PA and a brother: David Heffner of Reading, PA. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Harold and Charlotte (Fritz) Gonering. A celebration of Caryn's life will be held at a date that will be announced later. Cremation took place privately. Arrangement are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For online condolences and more information please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions can be made to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 1310 Old Freeport Road, Box 11561, PA 15238 or visiting www.ovarian.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020