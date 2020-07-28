Casey Paul Stutzman Casey Paul Stutzman passed away this week at 29 years old. His life consisted of both suffering and his consuming love for the Lord. He dedicated every day to spreading the Word to complete strangers by handing out Bibles wherever he went. Casey leaves behind his mother Cheryl Lynn (Wentzel) Stutzman; his father Henry Garon Stutzman and stepmother Donna Stutzman; a brother Jesse Garon Stutzman; stepsister Rachel; aunts Sharon Currie and Holly Potter; an uncle Ned Currie; cousins Douglas, Brandon and “Beamer” Wentzel; Lynne Currie; John and Layla Borgen; Elizabeth Currie and Bob Havlena, Yvonne Bouwhuis, Paula Gregory, Erika Mangold; and a special friend, Lola Troutman. Casey would want special thanks given to Chris and Emily at the ACT Program. Casey loved nature and animals and walked at Blue Marsh several times a week with his beloved dog, Sydney. He played hymns on his harp and also played drums. A graveside service will be held at Laureldale Cemetery this Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks National Alliance of Mental Health (Nami). For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements.