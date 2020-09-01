Casimir Babula

Casimir Anthony Babula, 95, of Flying Hills in Reading, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 29. He was the husband of the late Doris S. (Stankiewicz) who passed away in April, 2017 after celebrating 66 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of Samuel and Blanche (Kozak) Babula, and was predeceased by his brother Anthony Babula and his sisters Louise Stempeck, Josephine Gensicky, and Stella Babula. “Cuzzie” was employed as a salesman and district manager for Raymond Rosen, Inc. and Raub Supply Company. He enjoyed over 30 years of retirement, and loved playing Friday night pinochle for over 50 years with his high school friends as well as playing black jack at the casinos. Most of all, he loved spending time with and traveling with his family and friends to the Jersey shore, Aruba, and the American and Canadian Rockies. Casimir is survived by his four children, Cynthia Babula, Cheryl Babula, Michael Babula (husband of Mary) and Elaine Butto (wife of Joseph Butto), all of Reading; his four grandchildren, Ryan Babula (husband of Stacey), Ashley Babula, Taylor Butto, and Caroline Butto; and his great-grandchildren, Micah and Raylee Babula. The Babula family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at Tower Health at Home/Hospice for the compassionate care given to our father/grandfather during the last few weeks of his life. Viewing will be private for the family and a celebration of Casimir’s life will be held at the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton, PA on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 am. Please abide by state Covid-19 regulations if attending Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Villa, Retirement Home of Bernadine Franciscan Sisters, 464 St. Bernadine Street, Reading PA 19607, or Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569. Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



