Dr. Casimir Joseph Wanczyk Dr. Casimir Joseph Wanczyk, M.D., aged 87 passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN. of natural causes. He was born in Plainfield, NJ on March 6, 1933. He was a faithful and devoted Catholic who attended St. Stephens Catholic Church, Chattanooga, TN., where he served as a member of The Third Degree Knights of Columbus. Dr. Wanczyk attended Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, PA and Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, PA. He was a Medical Doctor of Obstetrics and Gynecology for 35 years; having served as former Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology and President of the Medical Staff for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Reading, PA. Berks OBGYN Associates, LTD. Dr. Wanczyk proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as an M.D. in the Army Medical Corp. 67th Evac Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexander Wanczyk and Julia Wanczyk; wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Wanczyk; sisters, Irene and husband John Corrigan, Jean and husband James Cruise of Long Island, NY. Those Dr. Wanczyk leaves behind to cherish his precious memories are his children, Susanna (Dr. David) Hinkel of Reading, PA., Dr. Christopher (Kathy) Wanczyk of Fowlerville, MI., Judith (Dr. Peter) Nowotarski of Chattanooga, TN., Karen (Col. Stephen) Lynch of Mineral, VA., and Stephen Wanczyk of Aston, PA.; grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Jacob Hinkel, Olivia Onderlinde, Casimir and Nicholas Wanczyk, Jack, Joseph and Samson Nowotarski, Stephanie Dunbar and Karly Russel. Services to be determined, St. Stephen Catholic Church, Chattanooga, TN., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bernardsville, NJ. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts can be donated to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Chattanooga, TN., and Sisters of St. Francis, Aston, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Franklin -Strickland Chapel, 1724 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37404, 423-265-4414. Please visit our website to share your memories: www.advantagefranklin-strickland.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020