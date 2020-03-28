|
|
Cassandra L. (Gehris) Evans, 71, of Leesport, passed away March 26, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Evans in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Ericka Evans-Loos, wife of John Loos, her son Phillip Evans, husband of Lauren, and her son Christopher Evans, husband of Jaime, as well as her beloved grandchildren Henry, Evangelina, and Madison. Cassandra is also survived by her brother Richard Gehris and his wife Linda. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William and Mavyn (Landis) Gehris. She was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and obtained an associates degree from Penn State Berks. She worked at Met-Ed for a short time before staying home to raise her children. She felt that her most important job in life was raising her three children. As her children grew older, she worked as a church secretary and later as an educational assistant at Lauer’s Park Elementary School in the Reading School District until her retirement in 2016. Throughout her life, Cassandra volunteered as a Brownie and 4-H leader, at various libraries, at her church in various capacities, and for the YES mentoring program. She was a member of Berks Nature, the Berks History Center, and felt strongly in supporting organizations and events within her local community. She also played clarinet in the Exeter Community Band, and volunteered as a tutor for the Literacy Council of Reading-Berks for 32 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia, PA. Her favorite mottos were “Do your best each day” and “If there’s a will there’s a way.” She was extremely active and always on the move. She was outgoing, organized various card, game, and craft groups, and enjoyed playing pinochle, board, and trivia games. She also enjoyed visiting museums and historical sites, traveling, geocaching, reading, and she was a huge fan of Motown music. Cassandra really enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her three grandchildren. She loved to read books and actively played with them whenever she could. She will be dearly missed by so many friends and her family. Burial will be private in Good Shepherd Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 South Robeson Street, Robesonia, at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Berks County Agricultural Land Preservation Program c/o County of Berks, in memory of Cassandra L. Evans. Contributions may be sent to: County Department of Agriculture, 1238 County Welfare Road, Suite 260, Leesport, PA 19533. Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc is assisting with arrangements. Tributes, condolences, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020