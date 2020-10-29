Cassandra L. Eberly Cassandra L. Eberly, 69, of Tilden Twp., passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her residence. She was the companion of Richard E. Long for the past 22 years. Born in Quarryville, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late William U. Hensel, III and Joanne F. (Ferguson) Young. She graduated from Solanco High School. Cassandra held a few jobs throughout her life, recently working at WalMart in Hamburg for 5 years, and currently working as a school bus driver for Chiefrunningbus, Shoemakersville. She was an avid Horse enthusiast. She enjoyed many years of horseback riding and was a member of Valley Lea Riding Club, Lancaster. She is survived by two sons: Christopher W., husband of Lori M. (Harnish) Little, Nottingham, and Shawn R., husband of Lynde M. (Bradford) Little, Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com