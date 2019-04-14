Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caterina (Florio) Cirulli.

Caterina (Florio) Cirulli, of West Lawn, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, at Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Raised in Italy, she was one of nine children of the late Mauro and Domenica

(D'Urso) Florio. She was married for 44 wonderful years to Guerino Cirulli, who passed in 2001, and their family takes great comfort in knowing they are now reunited.

Caterina was part of the "Greatest Generation" of hardworking, generous Americans who loved their families and instilled in them great faith, an incomparable work ethic, thriftiness and love of family. She simply was the very best mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She was

extremely proud of her Italian heritage yet truly believed that America is the greatest country in the world.

Caterina enjoyed gardening, raising a beautiful vegetable garden every year, tilling it and nurturing it herself even very late in her life. And what she did with those vegetables was pure magic in her kitchen; the smells alone as she made phenomenal Italian dishes was enough to bring her family together.

Never one to shy away from hard work, Caterina worked as a seamstress at Berkshire Knitting Mills for over 20 years, then as a cook at the Reading Hospital for nearly 20 more before finally retiring in 1993.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemarie, wife of Joseph Scoboria, Exeter Township; and Angela, wife of

Michael Marroccoli, Kinnelon, N.J.; as well as her brother, Michael Florio, Toritto, Italy. Also surviving are the true lights of her life, her six grandchildren: Nina Sullivan,

Daniel and Nicole Marroccoli, and Joseph, Catherine Rose and Jacqueline Marie Scoboria, each of whom will greatly miss their loving Nonni.

Caterina was predeceased by her sister, Maria

Ciabattoni, Wyomissing; as well as six additional siblings from Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart RC Church, West Reading. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



