Catharine A. (Alexander) Konik, 72, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, May 21st, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading.

Catharine was born in Reading, Pa., on March 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Hedwig (Ostrowski) and Frank Alexander.

She is the wife of Daniel A. Konik who survives her.

A member of St. Margaret RC Church, Reading, Pa., she graduated from Holy Name High School, Class of 1965, and Pace Institute as a medical secretary.

In addition to her husband, Daniel, Catharine is survived by a daughter, Julie A. Konik, of Sheboygan, Mich; 3 sisters: Ann Deisher, wife of Dennis, Bernadette Alexander and Donna Alexander; and 1 brother, Frank Alexander, husband of Cindy Alexander.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Services are private at the convenience of family.




