Catherine Angstadt

Catherine G. Angstadt, 92, of Bern Township, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5:10 a.m. in her residence. Catherine was born in Reading on May 8, 1928, daughter of the late William H. and Mary A. (Snyder) Gift. She is the widow of Richard W. Angstadt, a retired Reading Police Lieutenant who after 57 years of marriage, passed away October 10, 2010. Catherine was a graduate of Reading High School class of 1946. She was employed by Bell Telephone (Verizon) for 35 years retiring in 1981 and worked in all departments, traffic, plant, commercial, sales and employment. During her earlier years, Catherine loved to travel, visiting 50 states, Canada and 4 trips abroad. She like to keep busy, loved to knit and making cancer hats became her favorite pastime supplying the hospitals and anyone else who needed one. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and playing bingo. Catherine was a member of the Rajah Shriners Ladies, Amaranth Reading Court #61 and for approximately 15 years was a volunteer at Berks Visiting Nurses Association; member of both the Alsace and Nativity Senior clubs. She was baptized and attended Alsace Lutheran Church most of her life. Catherine is survived by her step-sister Mary Brubaker of Denver, PA; step-brother Carl Snyder of Womelsdorf; nieces Tara E. (Angstadt) Lash of Leesport; Theresa A. (Snyder) Hoover of Womelsdorf; Susan (Angstadt) Nabhn of Alburtis; Colleen (Angstadt) Cummins of Oregon; Christine (Snyder) Staub of Leesport; nephews Paul R. Snyder of Leesport; Kyle R. Angstadt of Leesport; Dr. John D. Angstadt of New York; James E. Angstadt of Colorado. She was preceded in death by brother-laws John P. Angstadt and Karl Angstadt and sister-in-law Kathryn A. Snyder. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Richard A. Nelson will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Thursday 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alsace Lutheran Church 2201 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605 in memory of Mrs. Catherine G. Angstadt. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.