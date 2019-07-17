Catherine S. Barabas, 62, passed away

July 16, 2019, in her Shillington residence.

She was the beloved wife of Mary A. Fretz, with whom she celebrated 5 years of

marriage. Born in Swickley, Pa., she was the daughter of the late David E., and Lenora R. (Graham) Barabas. Cathy was employed in the automotive industry for over 30 years, retiring in 2017. In her early years she work as a civilian clerk in the Navy Academy in Virginia Beach and as a certified EMT.

She was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle R. C. Church, Shillington. Cathy was an avid animal lover. She was also a calm, beautiful and strong woman with a heart of gold that she wore on her sleeve. She was compassionate towards everyone she encountered. She was someone who you could confide in and she would offer sensible advice.

In addition to her spouse, she is survived by her brother, David C. Barabas; nieces, Amanda, wife of Richard Hovey; Meghan Hoff; nephews, Andrew, husband of Sarah Barabas; Michael, husband of Victoria Barabas. She is also survived by great-niece, Mariah; two great-nephews, Wynslow and Drew; and her three loving pets: Teagan,

Skyler and Nuggie.

Cathy was predeceased by her sister, Laura J. Hoff.

Funeral service will be held, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

Contributions in Cathy's honor can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate or at donate3.cancer.org.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



