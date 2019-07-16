Catherine (Wenrich) Bosold

Service Information
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
19565
(610)-678-3461
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Obituary
Catherine E. (Wenrich) Bosold, 87, of New Holland, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Garden Spot Village.

Catherine, a daughter of the late Clayton H. and Carrie E. (Nunnamacher) Wenrich, was born in West Reading.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Bosold and Mark Bosold; and a daughter, Suzanne Bare.

She graduated from the Reading Hospital as an RN and retired from the Wernersville State Hospital.

A funeral gathering will be held between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21st, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 16, 2019
