Catherine E. (Wenrich) Bosold, 87, of New Holland, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Garden Spot Village.

Catherine, a daughter of the late Clayton H. and Carrie E. (Nunnamacher) Wenrich, was born in West Reading.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Bosold and Mark Bosold; and a daughter, Suzanne Bare.

She graduated from the Reading Hospital as an RN and retired from the Wernersville State Hospital.

A funeral gathering will be held between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21st, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



