Catherine Bossons
Catherine J. Bossons, 76, West Reading, died July 2, 2020 in Spruce Manor. She was the wife of the late Robert Bossons. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Grace F. (Heterington) Kern. She attended Parkland School District. She worked as an orderly at Allentown General Hospital. Catherine is survived by her brother, Roy Kern of North Catasauqua; sisters, Patricia Hoffman of Allentown and Dorothy wife of Glenroy Moyer of Kutztown. Interment was held in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
