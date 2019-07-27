Sister Catherine Cellini (formerly Sr. M. Floretta), MSC, age 77, a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of

Jesus died on July 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Cellini.

She made her First Profession of vows on June 30, 1962.

Sister taught in Allentown Central Catholic, Holy Name, and Nativity High Schools in the Diocese of Allentown and in St. Henry's School in Philadelphia. Sister also spent

seven years teaching in the foreign missions of Papua New Guinea; three years in parish ministry in Mexico and seven years on the Soboba Indian Reservation in San Jacinto, Calif. Currently, Sister was serving on the Provincial

Leadership Team of the Sisters. In addition, Sister

Catherine also was involved in other community

ministries.

She is survived by the members of her religious

congregation; and by her sister, Nora Levy; and several nephews.

Sister was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading, PA, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. After

additional viewing time on Monday morning, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, at 11a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, followed by

burial in the convent cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

Gallman-Sonoski has charge of arrangements.



