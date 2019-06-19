Catherine B. Duggan, 68, of Reading, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 8:20 a.m., in ManorCare Health Care Services, West Reading.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore D. Marabella Sr. and Anne M. (Blanski) Marabella. Catherine was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and graduated in 1969 from Central Catholic High School. She was the secretary to the vice president at CNA Insurance in

Reading.

Catherine is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Duffy, with whom she last resided; and by her sister, Andrea B. Miller, wife of Greg L. Miller, of South Pasadena, Florida; and her brother, Salvatore D. Marabella Jr., of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her niece and goddaughter, Jennifer A. Maryniak; niece, Megan Mellon; and nephew, Andrew Marabella Sr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint

Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975

Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township, Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Friday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, in memory of Ms. Catherine B. Duggan.

Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



