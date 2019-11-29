Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Dunlap

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Dunlap Obituary
Catherine Anne Dunlap, 80, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully at home, on November 2, 2019. She was the wife of George W. Dunlap; they celebrated 61 years of marriage on September 27. Born in Reading on June 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Ida A. (Kraft) Eckenroth. Cathy had been employed for 32 years as a manager and co-worker for Boscov’s (East) Department Store, Reading. She was a faithful sports fan; she enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, cards, board games and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Cynthia A. Dunlap and her spouse, Jennifer K. Eisenhower, of Palmyra; and Susanne L. Barone and her spouse, Markus of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Mia, Nico, and Kevin Barone; and siblings Raymond Eckenroth, of Reading; Geraldine Stamm, of Mertztown; Louise Ziegler, of Reading; William Eckenroth, of Bernville; and Robert Eckenroth, of Robesonia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Eckenroth and Kenneth Eckenroth. Cathy enjoyed participating in the “Buddy Walk” for many years, an annual fundraiser for the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CSDSA in memory of Cathy Dunlap using the following link: https://csdsa.org/donate. Graveside Services will be held December 7, at 10:30 a.m., at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Friends and family are invited to 345 Jackie Avenue, Robesonia, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -