Catherine Anne Dunlap, 80, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully at home, on November 2, 2019. She was the wife of George W. Dunlap; they celebrated 61 years of marriage on September 27. Born in Reading on June 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Ida A. (Kraft) Eckenroth. Cathy had been employed for 32 years as a manager and co-worker for Boscov’s (East) Department Store, Reading. She was a faithful sports fan; she enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, cards, board games and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Cynthia A. Dunlap and her spouse, Jennifer K. Eisenhower, of Palmyra; and Susanne L. Barone and her spouse, Markus of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Mia, Nico, and Kevin Barone; and siblings Raymond Eckenroth, of Reading; Geraldine Stamm, of Mertztown; Louise Ziegler, of Reading; William Eckenroth, of Bernville; and Robert Eckenroth, of Robesonia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Eckenroth and Kenneth Eckenroth. Cathy enjoyed participating in the “Buddy Walk” for many years, an annual fundraiser for the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CSDSA in memory of Cathy Dunlap using the following link: https://csdsa.org/donate. Graveside Services will be held December 7, at 10:30 a.m., at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Friends and family are invited to 345 Jackie Avenue, Robesonia, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019